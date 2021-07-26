      Weather Alert

Crest Hill Couple Charged in January 6th Capitol Breach

Jul 26, 2021 @ 5:39pm

A couple from Crest Hill were arrested on Monday in connection with the U.S. Capitol breach on January 6th. John A. Schubert Jr. and Amy Schubert have each been charged with  two counts of Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and two counts of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds. Those charges are misdemeanors.

According the criminal complaint an anonymous tip was submitted to the FBI on March 2nd which led the FBI to identify the Schuberts.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do Nice Guys Really Finish Last?
Dammit. Are People Who Curse More Intelligent?
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: We Wind Up in Four Awkward Situations a Month - Because We Do THIS
Catfish days in Wilmington all weekend!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know Which Popular Apple Apps Scam You and Me Out of Millions
Connect With Us Listen To Us On