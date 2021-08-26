Crest Hill Church Hosting Food Drive This Friday!

It was so successful the first time this past Good Friday, that Word Of Life Church is doing it again. They’re holding a pop-up, drive-thru food drive. Pastor Raymond Quintana says its their mission to help others. Last April they served over 350 individuals free groceries to the community. Word of Life Church is partnering again with the Northern Illinois Food Bank. The first 250 families will receive free grocers this Friday, August 27 from 5 to 6:30 pm. The Church is located at 1500 Cedarwood Dr. in Crest Hill.