Credit for a Cause Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CREDIT FOR A CAUSE CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These Contest Rules are applicable to all contests (“Promotions”) conducted by Alpha Media LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries) (“Alpha”) and should be read in conjunction with any contest-specific rules published by Alpha for a particular contest. If there is a conflict between these General Contest Rules and the contest-specific rules, these General Contest Rules shall govern.

1. Prizes: There is no substitution, transfer, or cash equivalent for prizes, except that Alpha may, at its sole discretion and to the extent permitted by law, substitute prizes of comparable value or cash. The prizes are expressly limited to the item(s) described on-air and/or listed in the contest-specific rules and do not include taxes, gratuities or any other expenses. Any tickets awarded as part of a prize will be subject to the terms and conditions set forth by the issuer and are valid only on the date(s) printed on the tickets. Other restrictions may apply. Listeners need not be present to win unless otherwise specified.

2. Winner Selection and Notification: Winner(s) must execute and return any required affidavit of eligibility and/or any required release within ten (10) days of notification attempt or winner will be disqualified and the prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner(s) may be chosen. If a potential winner(s) cannot be contacted, fails to complete, sign and return any required affidavit or release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner(s) will be disqualified and will forfeit the prize. An entrant who provides a mobile wireless number to Alpha in connection with the Promotion, including by entering via text message or providing a mobile number for winner notification purposes, is responsible for informing Alpha if his or her number is reassigned to another person at any time before the end of the Promotion, and for providing an alternative number where he or she may be reached.

Unless otherwise specified in the prize notification: (1) all prizes or prize certificates may be picked up at the office of the station conducting the Promotion, and (2) the winner(s) will forfeit any prize or prize certificate not claimed within thirty (30) days of winning. Prize or prize certificates will not be mailed to the winner(s) without the winner’s or winners’ prior written consent in which the winner(s) shall agree to assume its risk of loss. Alpha, its promotional partner(s) and/or sponsor(s) are not responsible for the safe arrival of a prize or prize certificate.

3. Conditions:

a. Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or related/equivalent form including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete a required form will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize.

b. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.

c. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you:

i. agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party;

ii. acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least 18 years of age or at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.

d. Prior to awarding any prize or prize certificate, and depending on the nature of the prize and eligibility requirements of the Promotion, Alpha in its sole discretion may require verification of Promotion winner’s or winners’ identification by a showing of valid government-issued photo identification.

e. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating and/or accepting a prize, entrants, winner(s) and guests (if applicable) agree to release and hold harmless the station conducting the Promotion, its sponsor(s) and promotional partner(s), its advertising and promotion agencies, any social media platform utilized in the conduct of the Promotion (including but not limited to Facebook, Inc.) and each of their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents, representatives, successors, and assigns of each of them (collectively, the “Released Parties”) against any and all claims or liability arising directly or indirectly from the prize or participation in the Promotion. Alpha may also require eligible Promotion winner(s) and their guests or travel companions, if any (as well as each of their parent(s) or legal guardian(s), if winner(s), guest(s) or travel companion(s) are under the age of majority in their state of residence), to sign a liability release confirming such consent. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release.

f. The station conducting the Promotion, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person (and all of their entries) from this Promotion if he or she tampers with the entry process, the operation of the Promotion, or the operation of the station’s website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion, or is otherwise in violation of the rules. The station conducting the Promotion further reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to modify, cancel, terminate or suspend the Promotion, or any part of it, if it is not capable of completion as planned or if any fraud, technical failures or any factor beyond the station’s control, including infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention or technical failures of any sort, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of the Promotion as determined by the station in is sole discretion. Any attempt by an entrant or any person to deliberately damage any station website, Facebook Page, and/or any other social networking site used in the Promotion or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws. Should such an attempt be made, the Alpha reserves the right to seek full prosecution and/or damages from any such individual to the fullest extent permitted by law. The station’s failure to enforce any term of these rules shall not constitute a waiver of this provision. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the station conducting the Promotion, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the station reserves the right, but not the obligation, to modify, terminate, suspend or cancel the Promotion and shall not be required to award a substitute prize.

g. The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering or the administration of the Promotion, or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, malfunctions, disconnections, other technological failures, telephone service outages, delays, dropped calls, or busy signals, or any other difficulties that may prevent an individual from sending or receiving a text message; or (iii) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, postage due, illegible, incomplete, incorrect, or late entries. Further, the Released Parties are not responsible if any part of a Promotion prize cannot be awarded due to acts of god, acts of war, natural disasters, weather, acts of terrorism or other factors beyond Alpha’s control.

h. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you understand and agree that:

i. the Federal Arbitration Act applies to this agreement, and if the parties are unable to resolve their dispute amicably, it shall be resolved by means of binding arbitration (not in a court of law);

ii. any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or in connection with this Promotion, or any prizes awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action (even if the rules and procedures of the arbitration tribunal allow class arbitrations);

iii. any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with entering this Promotion, but in no event and under no circumstances will entrants or winners be permitted to obtain awards for attorneys’ fees, and you hereby waive all rights to claim punitive, incidental, or consequential damages, or any other form of damages, other than actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased;

iv. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion, these General Contest Rules or the contest-specific rules, will be resolved pursuant to the laws of the State or Commonwealth in which the station conducting the Promotion is located, without regard to the conflicts of laws and rules of that State or Commonwealth;

v. any claim or dispute regarding the Promotion, these General Contest Rules or the contest-specific rules will be resolved in a tribunal within the State or Commonwealth in which the station conducting the Promotion is located, and you submit to the jurisdiction of, and waive all objections to the jurisdiction or venue of, such tribunal;

vi. if for any reason a claim or dispute regarding the Promotion, these General Contest Rules or the contest-specific rules proceeds in court rather than through arbitration, there will not be a jury trial.

i. The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these General Contest Rules or the contest-specific rules, including but not limited to the agreement to arbitrate, shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. If any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, the General Contest Rules and contest-specific rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained herein.

ii. Promotions are not affiliated with or sponsored by Apple.

4. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy:

By entering this Promotion, you agree to be bound by these General Contest Rules, the contest-specific rules (if any), and the station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of your personal information as described in the station’s Privacy Policy. The Terms of Use Agreement and Privacy Policy can be found on the station’s website or at the main studio of the station.

CREDIT FOR A CAUSE DE CONCURSOS DE ALPHA MEDIA

LAS REGLAS GENERALES DE LOS CONCURSOS DE ALPHA MEDIA INDICAN QUE NO ES NECESARIO COMPRAR PARA PARTICIPAR O GANAR.

UNA COMPRA NO AUMENTARÁ SUS POSIBILIDADES DE GANAR.

Estas Reglas generales del concurso se aplican a todos los concursos (“Promociones”) realizadas por Alpha Media LLC y / o sus subsidiarias (Incluidas las subsidiarias con licencia) (“Alpha”) y deben leerse junto con cualquier regla específica del concurso publicada por Alpha para un concurso en particular. Si hay un conflicto entre estas Reglas generales del concurso y las reglas específicas del concurso, prevalecerán estas Reglas generales del concurso.

1. Premios: No hay sustituciones, transferencias o equivalentes en efectivo para los premios, excepto que Alpha puede, a su entera discreción y en la medida permitida por la ley, sustituir premios de valor comparable o en efectivo. Los premios están expresamente limitados a los artículos descritos en el aire y / o enumerados en las reglas específicas del concurso y no incluyen impuestos, propinas ni ningún otro gasto. Cualquier boleto otorgado como parte de un premio estará sujeto a los términos y condiciones establecidos por el emisor y son válidos solo en la fecha (s) impresa (s) en los boletos. Se pueden aplicar otras restricciones. Los oyentes no necesitan estar presentes para ganar a menos que se especifique lo contrario.

2. Selección y notificación del ganador: el o los ganadores deben ejecutar y devolver cualquier declaración jurada de elegibilidad y / o cualquier liberación requerida dentro de los diez (10) días posteriores al intento de notificación o el ganador será descalificado y se perderá el premio y un ganador alternativo (s) pueden ser elegidos. Si no se puede contactar a un (a) ganador (es) potencial (es), no se puede completar, firmar y devolver cualquier declaración jurada o exención dentro del período de tiempo requerido, o si un premio o notificación de premio se devuelve como no entregable, el (los) ganador (es) será descalificado. Y perderá el premio. El participante que proporciona un número de teléfono móvil a Alpha en relación con la Promoción, incluso ingresando a través de un mensaje de texto o proporcionando un número de teléfono móvil para la notificación del ganador, es responsable de informar a Alpha si su número se re-asigna a otra persona en cualquier momento antes del final de la Promoción, y por proporcionar un número alternativo donde se pueda localizar a él o ella.

A menos que se especifique lo contrario en la notificación del premio: (1) todos los premios o certificados de premios pueden recogerse en la oficina de la estación que realiza la Promoción, y (2) el ganador (es) perderá cualquier premio o certificado de premio no reclamado dentro de los treinta (30) días de ganar. El premio o los certificados de premios no se enviarán al ganador (s) sin el consentimiento previo por escrito del ganador o ganadores, en el cual el (los) ganador (s) aceptarán asumir su riesgo de pérdida. Alpha, sus socios promocionales y / o patrocinadores no son responsables de la llegada segura de un premio o certificado de premio.

3. Condiciones:

a .Los pagos de todos los impuestos federales, estatales y locales son responsabilidad exclusiva del (de los) ganador (es). Se requerirá que los ganadores completen y presenten un Formulario W-9 del IRS o un formulario relacionado / equivalente que incluya el Número de Seguro Social completo del ganador para recibir cualquier premio valorado en $ 600 o más o para cualquier premio otorgado por la estación que realiza la promoción (en combinación con los premios ganados en Promociones administradas por cualquier otra estación de radio Alpha) en un año calendario con un valor agregado de $ 600 o más. Si no se envía un formulario completo y obligatorio, se descalificará y se perderá el premio.

b. Participar en la Promoción y la aceptación de un premio constituye un permiso del ganador y del invitado (cuando corresponda) para que Alpha o sus agentes fotografíen, filmen y registren a cada ganador, y utilicen su nombre, dirección (ciudad y estado), semejanza , fotografía, voz, información biográfica y / o cualquier declaración hecha por él / ella con respecto a la Promoción o sus patrocinadores con fines comerciales, publicitarios o promocionales sin compensación financiera adicional o de otro tipo, y, donde sea legal, Alpha requerirá un ganador ( e invitado o compañero de viaje, cuando corresponda) para firmar un comunicado de publicidad que confirme dicho consentimiento antes de la aceptación del premio. Es responsabilidad del o (de los) ganador (es) asegurarse (n) de que su invitado (s) o compañero (s) de viaje firme y devuelva cualquier autorización requerida.

c. En la medida en que lo permita la ley, al participar en la Promoción, usted:

i. Acuerda otorgar a Alpha una licencia no exclusiva, perpetua y mundial para editar, transmitir, exhibir, volver a ejecutar, reproducir, usar, sindicar, licenciar, imprimir, distribuir y explotar cualquier elemento (incluidas fotos, videos, audio o material escrito) ) enviados como parte de su participación en el concurso (los “Materiales”), o cualquier parte de los mismos, de cualquier manera y en todos los formatos y medios ahora conocidos o elaborados posteriormente, sin pago para usted o cualquier tercero;

ii. Reconoce que Alpha se reserva el derecho, a su entera discreción, de no utilizar los Materiales en absoluto; y

iii. Declara y garantiza que: tiene al menos la edad de la mayoría de edad en tu estado; tiene el pleno derecho legal, poder y autoridad para otorgar a Alpha la licencia que aquí se proporciona; usted es propietario o controla la exposición completa y otros derechos de los materiales que presentó para los fines contemplados en esta licencia; usted es el padre (o tutor legal) de cualquier menor que aparezca en los materiales o ha recibido el consentimiento expreso del padre (o tutor legal) para que dicho menor aparezca en los materiales y para que el menor sea incluido en los materiales en el concurso; y ni los materiales ni el ejercicio de los derechos otorgados en este documento infringirán o violarán el derecho de privacidad o el derecho de publicidad, ni constituirán una calumnia ni violarán ninguna ley común ni ningún otro derecho de ninguna persona o entidad. .

d. Antes de otorgar cualquier premio o certificado de premio, y dependiendo de la naturaleza del premio y los requisitos de elegibilidad de la Promoción, Alpha, a su entera discreción, puede requerir la verificación de la identificación del ganador de la Promoción o de los ganadores mediante la presentación de una identificación con foto válida emitida por el gobierno.

e. En la medida en que lo permita la ley, al participar y / o aceptar un premio, los participantes, el (los) ganador (s) y los invitados (si corresponde) acuerdan liberar y eximir de responsabilidad a la estación que realiza la Promoción, a sus patrocinadores y socio promocional ( s), sus agencias de publicidad y promoción, cualquier plataforma de medios sociales utilizada en la conducción de la Promoción (que incluye, entre otros, Facebook, Inc.) y cada una de sus respectivas entidades matrices, filiales y afiliadas, y los funcionarios, accionistas y directores, empleados, agentes, representantes, sucesores y cesionarios de cada uno de ellos (colectivamente, las “Partes Liberadas”) contra cualquier y toda reclamación o responsabilidad que surja directa o indirectamente del premio o la participación en la Promoción. Alpha también puede exigir a los ganadores de la Promoción elegibles y sus invitados o compañeros de viaje, si los hay (así como a cada uno de sus padres o tutor legal, si el o los ganadores, invitados o compañeros de viaje) (s) son menores de edad en su estado de residencia), para firmar una exención de responsabilidad que confirme dicho consentimiento. Es responsabilidad del (de los) ganador (es) asegurarse (n) de que su invitado (s) o compañero (s) de viaje firme y devuelva cualquier autorización requerida.

f. La estación que realiza la Promoción, a su exclusivo criterio, se reserva el derecho de descalificar a cualquier persona (y todas sus entradas) de esta Promoción si manipula el proceso de entrada, la operación de la Promoción o la operación de la estación. El sitio web, la página de Facebook y / o cualquier otro sitio de redes sociales que se utilice en la Promoción, o que de otra forma infrinja las reglas. La estación que realiza la Promoción se reserva además el derecho, a su entera discreción, de modificar, cancelar o suspender la promoción, o cualquier parte de la misma, si no es capaz de completarse según lo planeado o si existe fraude, fallas técnicas o cualquier factor más allá del control de la estación, incluida la infección por virus informáticos, errores, manipulación indebida, intervención no autorizada o fallas técnicas de cualquier tipo, corromper o afectar la administración, seguridad, imparcialidad, integridad o conducta adecuada de la promoción según lo determine la estación. discreción. Cualquier intento por parte de un participante o cualquier persona de dañar deliberadamente el sitio web de una estación, la página de Facebook y / o cualquier otro sitio de redes sociales utilizado en la promoción o para socavar el funcionamiento legítimo de esta Promoción puede ser una violación de las leyes penales y civiles. En caso de que se realice tal intento, Alpha se reserva el derecho de buscar un proceso completo y / o daños de cualquiera de dichos individuos en la medida máxima permitida por la ley. La falla de la estación para hacer cumplir cualquier término de estas reglas no constituirá una renuncia a esta disposición. Si debido a circunstancias fuera del control de la estación que realiza la promoción, cualquier evento o viaje relacionado con la competencia o el premio se retrasa, se vuelve a programar, se pospone o cancela, la estación se reserva el derecho, pero no la obligación, de modificar, finalizar, suspender o cancelar la Promoción y no se le exigirá que otorgue un premio sustituto.

g. Las Partes eximidas no son responsables de (i) errores tipográficos o de otro tipo en la impresión, la oferta o la administración de la Promoción, o en el anuncio de un premio; (ii) entradas no recibidas debido a dificultades para acceder a Internet, interrupciones o interrupciones del servicio, problemas de la computadora, mal funcionamiento, desconexiones, otras fallas tecnológicas, interrupciones del servicio telefónico, demoras, llamadas interrumpidas o señales de ocupado, o cualquier otra dificultad que pueda evitar a un individuo de enviar o recibir un mensaje de texto; o (iii) entradas perdidas, robadas, mutiladas, mal dirigidas, con franqueo vencidos, ilegibles, incompletas, incorrectas o con retraso. Además, las Partes eximidas no son responsables si alguna parte de un premio de promoción no puede otorgarse debido a actos de Dios, actos de guerra, desastres naturales, clima, actos de terrorismo u otros factores que están fuera del control de Alpha.

h. En la medida que lo permita la ley, al participar en la Promoción, usted comprende y acepta que:

i. La Ley Federal de Arbitraje se aplica a este acuerdo, y si las partes no pueden resolver su disputa de manera amistosa, se resolverá mediante un arbitraje vinculante (no en un tribunal de justicia);

ii. Todas y cada una de las disputas, reclamos y causas de acción que surjan de o en conexión con esta Promoción, o cualquier premio otorgado, se resolverán individualmente, sin recurrir a ninguna forma de acción de clase (incluso si las reglas y procedimientos del tribunal de arbitraje permitir arbitrajes de clase);

iii. Todas las reclamaciones, juicios y premios se limitarán a los costos reales incurridos, incluidos los costos asociados con el ingreso a esta promoción, pero en ningún caso y bajo ninguna circunstancia se permitirá a los participantes o ganadores obtener premios para abogados honorarios, y por la presente renuncia a todos los derechos a reclamar daños punitivos, incidentales o indirectos, o cualquier otra forma de daños, que no sean gastos reales de bolsillo, y cualquier derecho de multiplicar o aumentar los daños;

iv. Cualquier reclamo o disputa relacionada con la Promoción, estas reglas generales del concurso o las reglas específicas del concurso se resolverán de conformidad con las leyes del Estado o del Estado en que se encuentra la estación que realiza la Promoción, sin tener en cuenta los conflictos de leyes y reglas. De ese Estado o mancomunidad;

v. cualquier reclamo o disputa relacionada con la Promoción, estas reglas generales del concurso o las reglas específicas del concurso se resolverán en un tribunal dentro del Estado o el Estado en el que se encuentra la estación que realiza la Promoción, y usted se somete a la jurisdicción de, y renunciar a todas las objeciones a la jurisdicción o sede de dicho tribunal;

vi. Si, por cualquier motivo, un reclamo o una disputa relacionada con la promoción, estas reglas generales del concurso o las reglas específicas del concurso proceden en los tribunales en lugar de a través del arbitraje, no habrá un juicio por jurado.

i. y/ o la invalidez o inaplicabilidad de cualquier disposición de estas Reglas generales del concurso o las reglas específicas del concurso, que incluyen, entre otras, el acuerdo de arbitraje, no afectará la validez ni la exigibilidad de ninguna otra disposición. Si se determina que cualquier disposición de este tipo no es válida o no se puede hacer cumplir, las reglas generales del concurso y las reglas específicas del concurso se interpretarán de acuerdo con sus términos como si la disposición no válida o no exigible no estuviera contenida en este documento.

ii. Las promociones no están afiliadas ni patrocinadas por Apple.

4. Acuerdo de Términos de Uso y Política de Privacidad:

Al participar en esta Promoción, usted acepta estar sujeto a estas Reglas Generales del Concurso, a las reglas específicas del concurso (si corresponde), al Acuerdo de Términos de Uso de la estación y al uso de su personal. Información tal como se describe en la Política de Privacidad de la estación. El Acuerdo de Términos de Uso y la Política de Privacidad se pueden encontrar en el sitio web de la estación o en el estudio principal de la estación.