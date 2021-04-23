Crash My Playa already SOLD OUT

Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa concert vacation event set for January 19-22, 2022 sold out 24 hours ahead of the public on sale which was scheduled for today (Friday, April 23rd). Due to demand from returning event alumni and Luke’s fans through pre-sale access this week, the event marks its fastest sell-out in its seven-year history.
Luke said, “We are really so proud of the event we have built and grown each year since 2014. It’s been an awesome partnership with CID Presents and On Location and we look forward to it all year long. Grateful to the fans for making it a part of their vacation plans every year. Margarita cheers all round today!”
Crash My Playa 2022 will feature four nights of country music on a private stretch of white sand beach, complete with two headlining performances by Luke and the return of his good friend Jason Aldean. An additional headliner as well as a full lineup of artists, pool parties, activities and local adventures will be announced in the coming months.