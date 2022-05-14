Crash in Joliet Sends One to the Hospital

      Breaking News
May 14, 2022 @ 11:24am

A Friday afternoon traffic accident in Joliet involving a motorcycle sent a 25-year-old Joliet man to the hospital. It was at 4:40 pm to E. Washington Street near Henderson Avenue that a 25-year-old male lost control of his motorcycle while traveling eastbound and suddenly veered across the westbound lanes and struck an iron fence and an unoccupied vehicle near a 700 block of E. Washing Street. The victim was ejected from the motorcycle and suffered serious injuries to his legs. The victim was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

