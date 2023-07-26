Crappy Behavior: 1 In 4 Dog Owners Don’t Pick Up Poo – And It Gets Worse
July 26, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Ever stepped in something messy? More than 25% of dog owners admit to ditching their pet’s poop instead of picking it up. The survey of 2,000 dog owners also reveals that one-third of those who leave waste behind do so on a regular basis.
77% have seen another dog walker actively avoid this “duty.” 51% are unaware of the impact dog waste can have on the environment or livestock.
“Tapeworm can be a real issue and be passed on to livestock,” veterinary expert Luke Gamble said.
56% of respondents admitted to only thinking of the human implications of leaving poo, like someone else stepping in it.
Sniff out more, here: (Study Finds)
More about: