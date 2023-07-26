98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Crappy Behavior: 1 In 4 Dog Owners Don’t Pick Up Poo – And It Gets Worse

July 26, 2023 10:15AM CDT
Ever stepped in something messy?  More than 25% of dog owners admit to ditching their pet’s poop instead of picking it up.  The survey of 2,000 dog owners also reveals that one-third of those who leave waste behind do so on a regular basis.

77% have seen another dog walker actively avoid this “duty.”  51% are unaware of the impact dog waste can have on the environment or livestock.

Tapeworm can be a real issue and be passed on to livestock,” veterinary expert Luke Gamble said.

56% of respondents admitted to only thinking of the human implications of leaving poo, like someone else stepping in it.

