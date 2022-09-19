Cranberry Shortage: Will It Impact Your Thanksgiving This Year?

This might be berry bad news: Droughts in Massachusetts are impacting cranberry production, this year. And that means they might not be so easy to include as a part of your Thanksgiving meal.

Cranberries grow in flood fields and are very delicate: Too much rain creates fungus; and not enough rain means they do not grow.

“We’ll see what we get for rainfall over the next few weeks,” says Brian Wick, of the Cape Cod Cranberry Growers’ Association.

Rainfall over the next month could help the cranberry crops, just in time for the holidays.

The good news: Wisconsin cranberry crops appear to be doing well.

Sample some more bittersweet news, here: (NY Post)