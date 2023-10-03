Craig Morgan Recruits Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs + More for Upcoming EP with Duet Re-Makes

You may have already heard that Craig Morgan has recruited Luke Combs, Jelly Roll, and Blake Shelton for his debut EP… But a couple more names are now added to the tracklist.

Lainey Wilson will be featured on his hit song, “International Harvester.”

Gary LeVox, formally of Rascal Flatts, will be on Morgan’s classic: “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

Morgan originally announced the lineup of stars for his six-track EP on social media, writing, “The ‘Enlisted’ EP featuring @lukecombs, @jellyroll615, @blakeshelton, @garylevox, @laineywilson and @traceadkins will be available everywhere on October 20! I can’t wait for y’all to hear new versions of some of your favorites along with a couple new ones. Pre-save and pre-add now.”

Which track are you excited to hear?