Craig Morgan music video for his newest single, “How You Make A Man,”

October 27, 2022 6:36AM CDT
Craig Morgan has released the music video for his newest single, “How You Make A Man,” which made its world premiere yesterday (Wednesday, October 26th) on CMT, CMT Music, CMT.com, and Paramount’s Times Square billboards. The clip was co-directed by Craig’s friend and film/TV star Angie Harmon, whom the singer worked alongside in the music video for “This Ole Boy” and during a guest appearance on Rizzoli & Isles.

