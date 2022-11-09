Craig Morgan Celebrates Release of Deluxe Album on ‘Kelly Clarkson Show’

The deluxe edition of Craig Morgan‘s God, Family, Country album will be released this Friday (November 11th)… And he will visit The Kelly Clarkson Show, that day, to be part of a special Veterans Day episode.

Friday night, he’ll wrap his 11-city headlining Operation Finally Home Welcomes God, Family, Country Tour 2022 with a sold-out concert, at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. That’s where he’ll be joined by Ray Fulcher, and several surprise guests.

Morgan and Fulcher performed together at the Des Plaines Theatre for WCCQ, October 22nd.

God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) features four new sides including his latest single, “How You Make A Man.”

Craig recently released his memoir, also called God, Family, Country.

FAST FACTS

Here is the God, Family, Country (Deluxe Edition) track listing:

1. “The Father, My Son, and The Holy Ghost” (Craig Morgan)

2. “Soldier” (Gavin DeGraw)

3. “Going Out Like This” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Korey Hunt, Sam Banks)

4. “Whiskey” (Anthony Smith, Sarah Beth Terry)

5. “Sippin’ on The Simple Life” (Craig Morgan, Michael Rogers, Justin Wright, Andrew Yacovone)

6. “God, Family and Country” (Craig Morgan, Craig Morris, Lance McDaniel)

7. “That’s What I Love About Sunday” (Adam Dorsey, Mark Narmore)

8. “My Kind of Woman” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Jason Sellers)

9. “Almost Home” (Craig Morgan, Kerry Kurt Phillips)

10. “Lotta Man (In That Little Boy)” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell, Tim Owens)

11. *“Sounds Like Home” (Craig Morgan, Wade Kirby, Styles Haury, Phil O’Donnell)

12. *“Ask Him” (Craig Morgan, Sam Banks, Wil Nance, Andy Austin)

13. *“How You Make A Man” (Megan Conner, Skip Black, Michael Walton)

14. *“I May Drink A Little” (Craig Morgan, Phil O’Donnell)

*previously unreleased songs