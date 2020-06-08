Craig Campbell Bitten By Brown Recluse Spider
Craig Campbell arrives at the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 15, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Craig Campbell is sharing a gruesome picture with fans after he was bitten on his arm by a brown recluse spider. The singer told fans on Instagram last week he’s currently talking to plastic surgeons in case skin grafting is needed. Campbell says he feels fine, but his arm hurts really bad. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.