Covid Vaccine Could Become a Nasal Mist

Nov 1, 2021 @ 11:30am
FILE - In this June 11, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker prepares inject a student with a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic hosted by Jewel Osco at London Middle School in Wheeling, Ill. As cases fall and states reopen, the potential final stage in the U.S. campaign to vanquish COVID-19 is turning into a slog, with a worrisome variant gaining a bigger foothold and lotteries and other inducements failing to persuade some Americans to get vaccinated. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

TRIALS OF AN INTRANASAL COVID VACCINE LOOK PROMISING

 

If you’re putting off getting your Covid-19 vaccine because you hate needles, then a new nasal mist might be for you.

Early trials of an intranasal vaccine from Meissa Vaccines indicate that unvaccinated patients, who are given a couple of drops of the vaccine in each nostril, have average mucosal antibody levels slightly higher than those measured in people with natural immunity to the virus.

The initial human trial is still ongoing, with 70 participants in it so far.

However:  It’s only in phase 1, meaning any approval or even emergency authorization for this type of vaccine is many months and likely several thousand more volunteer participants away, at best.

Take in more, here:  (Business Insider)

