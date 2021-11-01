Covid Vaccine Could Become a Nasal Mist

TRIALS OF AN INTRANASAL COVID VACCINE LOOK PROMISING
If you’re putting off getting your Covid-19 vaccine because you hate needles, then a new nasal mist might be for you.
Early trials of an intranasal vaccine from Meissa Vaccines indicate that unvaccinated patients, who are given a couple of drops of the vaccine in each nostril, have average mucosal antibody levels slightly higher than those measured in people with natural immunity to the virus.
The initial human trial is still ongoing, with 70 participants in it so far.
However: It’s only in phase 1, meaning any approval or even emergency authorization for this type of vaccine is many months and likely several thousand more volunteer participants away, at best.
