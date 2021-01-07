      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Mitigations Could Be Reduced Next Week In Illinois

Jan 7, 2021 @ 11:15am

COVID-19 mitigations could start being reduced across Illinois next week. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that starting on January 15th, any region that has met certain metrics will be able to move out of Tier 3 of the mitigations. The governor said the state didn’t experience a post-Thanksgiving surge of the virus that some expected. Illinois has been under Tier 3 mitigations since November 20th, which have suspended indoor dining and shut down indoor recreation venues, among other restrictions.

