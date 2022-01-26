      Weather Alert

COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Fall, Fatalities Rise in Illinois

Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are slowly falling in Illinois but fatalities from the virus have reached record highs. State health officials reports 121 deaths attributed to the coronavirus have been recorded in the last day. The state is averaging 132 deaths related to COVID each day for the last week. This is the highest average daily death rate since December of 2020, when the daily death rate reached 155. Meanwhile, there are five-thousand-183 COVID patients in Illinois, the lowest number since December 27th.

