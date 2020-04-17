COVID-19 all-in-one update

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 10:00 a.m. ET.
Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University
Global diagnosed cases: 2,172,031
Global deaths: 146,201. The United States has now surpassed Italy as the country with the most deaths, with 28,998.
Number of countries/regions: at least 185
Total patients recovered globally: 554,232
Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University
There are at least 671,425 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.
U.S. deaths: at least 28,998. New York City has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 11,477.
U.S. total patients recovered: 54,703
U.S. total people tested: 3,420,394
U.S. total people hospitalized: 109,426
The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in New York, with 223,691 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 19.5 million. That is the most reported cases than in any other single region in the world. New Jersey is next, with 75,317 reported cases out of a total population of 8.88 million.
Latest reported deaths per state
Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html for the latest numbers.
School closures
For a state-by-state interactive map of current school closures, please visit the Education Week website, where numbers are updated once daily.
There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.
The latest headlines
New poll shows US growing more pessimistic about COVID-19 resolution timeframe
As the national COVID-19 lockdown continues, Americans are growing more pessimistic about when it’ll end. A new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds that of those Americans who say their daily routine has changed because of the virus, 31% think things will return to normal by June 1, compared to 44% of us who said the same thing earlier this month. While 84% of Americans in an April 3 ABC News/Ipsos poll felt they’d be able to return to their regular routine by the end of the summer, that number’s now down to about 75%. Overall, fewer Americans now appear to be concerned about catching the coronavirus — 80% in the latest poll, compared to 86% last week and 89% two weeks ago. Twenty percent say they’re not concerned at all.
Massachusetts town residents will be fined for venturing outside without a mask
As states and municipal governments continue to debate whether to loosen COVID-19 restrictions or tighten them, Brookline, Massachusetts town officials are leaving little room for doubt where they stand. WCVB Boston reports that beginning today, any resident who ventures outside without wearing a face mask will be fined $50 by the health department. Any business remaining open because it’s been deemed essential will also face a $50 fine for every employee who’s not wearing a mask while on the job inside their place of work. Dr. Swannie Jett, Brookline’s director of health and human services, reminds residents that the face coverings are not only to protect them, but also to protect others. Massachusetts as of Friday morning has 32,181 confirmed COVID-19 cases according to Johns Hopkins University, the third-highest number in the U.S., after New York and New Jersey.
CDC data shows black Americans disproportionately affected by COVID-19
New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows black Americans are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, compared to other ethnicities. While African-Americans comprise about 13% of the total U.S. population, of those confirmed coronavirus cases in which a person’s race was identified, 30% were identified as black or African-American. It’s still an incomplete look at the infection rate, since race was identified in only about 25% of the cases. The data also doesn’t specify infection treatments, including hospitalization, and outcomes. Black Americans are believed to be more affected by the coronavirus in part due to lack of access to medical care compared to other populations, as well as a greater incidence of risk factors including pre-existing conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure.
Good news!
COVID-19 patient recovering after receiving plasma treatment
For weeks, Jimmy Hayden was clinging to life, on a ventilator as his body succumbed to COVID-19. But after receiving a plasma infusion April 9 from another patient who recovered from the virus, KSAT San Antonio reports the 47-year-old is now off of the vent and expected to be moved out of ICU in a few days. Plasma in this context is blood from which the red blood cells have been removed, leaving behind any antibodies the recovered patient may have developed to fight the virus. Plasma infusion to treat COVID-19 patients is still experimental, but more and more hospitals are trying it, and experiencing promising results. Hayden’s wife, Ashley, is calling on all former COVID-19 patients to donate their plasma.
Workers at PPE factory sleeping on the job to meet demand
Not everyone on the front lines of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic wears a mask. Some of them make them. WPVI Philadelphia reports workers at the Braskem America factory in Marcus Hook — which manufactures fabrics that are used to make N95 masks, hospital gowns, hoods and sanitary wipes — have literally been living at the plant for nearly a month; this Sunday will mark 28 days. Employees take turns working 12-hour shifts, and also eat and sleep at the plant in makeshift living quarters, which in turn socially isolates them from their families. In exchange, CEO Mark Nikolich gave everyone a raise, and also provided beds, kitchens, groceries, internet access and iPads. “[W]e’re proud of how they are performing and we’re proud of how their family and friends are celebrating what they are doing,” Nikolich says.
