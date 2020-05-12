COVID-19 all-in-one update

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:45 a.m. ET.
Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University
Global diagnosed cases: 4,201,921
Global deaths: 286,669. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 80,684.
Number of countries/regions: at least 187
Total patients recovered globally: 1,467,412
Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University
There are at least 1,347,936 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.
U.S. deaths: at least 80,684. New York state has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 26,988.
U.S. total patients recovered: 232,733
U.S. total people tested: 9,382,235
The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in New York, with 337,055 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 19.5 million. That is the most reported cases than in any other single region in the world. New Jersey is next, with 140,206 reported cases out of a total population of 8.88 million.
Latest reported deaths per state
Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html for the latest numbers.
School closures
For a state-by-state interactive map of current school closures, please visit the Education Week website, where numbers are updated once daily.
There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.
The latest headlines
Dr. Fauci to testify before the Senate today, will warn of “needless suffering and death”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, will declare during scheduled Senate testimony today that America faces “needless suffering and death” if it opens for business too quickly in midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The New York Times reports Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, declared in an email that that was the “major message” he wished to convey during his video conference testimony today before the Senate Health Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. This will be Fauci’s first Senate testimony since President Trump declared a national emergency in March. The White House, which is pushing hard for states and businesses to reopen, prohibited Dr. Fauci from testifying before the U.S. House. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Steven Hahn, and White House “testing czar” Adm. Brett Giroir are also scheduled to testify before the committee today.
President Trump says Americans returning to work can be tested “very soon”
As America’s economy tentatively begins reopening following a national lockdown due to COVID-19, President Donald Trump announced there are enough tests to allow states to reopen. During a Monday afternoon press conference, the president also touted an increase in testing and the development of new precautions to keep American workers safe on the job. When asked by a reporter when tests will become available to allow U.S. workers to be tested daily, President Trump responded, “I mean, really very soon. It’s an interesting question because, normally, you would have said that you are not tested and you would have been, you know, knocking us for not getting tested. So if we get tested, it’s a problem, and if we don’t get tested, it’s a problem.” The president then decried a “double standard” when pressed by an ABC reporter about the availability of daily tests for White House staffers versus those for the average American. “You know what? If we didn’t get the tests, if we did no tests in the White House, you’d be complaining, ‘Why aren’t you getting tests for the White House?’ See, we can’t win,” said President Trump. Two White House staffers tested positive for COVID-19 last week, which has since led officials to direct staff to wear masks and abide by social distancing measures at all times while in the White House.
Trump and Pence to maintain physical distance from each other
A senior administration official says that President Trump and Vice President Pence will maintain physical distance from each other in the immediate future. The news comes in wake of recent revelations that Pence’s press secretary has tested positive for COVID-19, as has the president’s valet. The decision for the president and vice president to stay separate was reportedly made in consultation with the medical unit at the White House. Pence has been seen wearing a mask more recently as he goes about his duties, while President Trump has yet to be seen wearing a mask.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman sick with COVID-19
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in hospital being treated for it, he told Russian news agencies. “Yes, I’ve got sick. I’m being treated,” Peskov, 52, told Russian reporters during a call on Tuesday. Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti said he was in hospital. Peskov said he last was met face-to-face with Putin a month ago and has been communicating with him only by video-call or phone. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin also tested positive for the virus last week and is still being treated for it in hospital. Last week he nonetheless chaired a cabinet meeting by video.
Good news!
Rise Up New York! telethon raises $115 for hunger, poverty relief
Monday night’s virtual Rise Up New York hunger relief telethon raised $115 million for the NYC-based poverty relief organization Robin Hood, WABC New York reports. The all-star telethon included performances and appearances by New York-New Jersey-based celebrities including Billy Joel, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Spike Lee, Tina Fey, Robert De Niro and others. Robin Hood has said the money raised will be used to provide food, shelter and services to New York’s most needy, who have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. That in turn has created an increased draw on services provided by charitable organizations, depleting their resources at an accelerated rate.
