COVID-19 all-in-one update

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:45 a.m. ET.
Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University
Global diagnosed cases: 3,274,747
Global deaths: 233,792. The United States has the most deaths of any single country, with 63,746.
Number of countries/regions: at least 187
Total patients recovered globally: 1,023,911
Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University
There are at least 1,070,032 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Guam. This is more than in any other country.
U.S. deaths: at least 63,746. New York City has the greatest number of reported deaths in the U.S., with 18,069.
U.S. total patients recovered: 153,947
U.S. total people tested: 6,231,182
The greatest number of reported COVID-19 cases in the U.S. is in New York, with 304,372 confirmed cases out of a total state population of 19.5 million. That is the most reported cases than in any other single region in the world. New Jersey is next, with 118,652 reported cases out of a total population of 8.88 million.
Latest reported deaths per state
Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html for the latest numbers.
School closures
For a state-by-state interactive map of current school closures, please visit the Education Week website, where numbers are updated once daily.
There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.
The latest headlines
As restrictions loosen, Americans uneasy about returning to normal routines
A new ABC News/Ipsos poll released today shows that despite dwindling paychecks for many and cabin fever for most, Americans remain apprehensive about resuming pre-COVID-19 day-to-day activities if the lockdowns were lifted today. Fewer than 50% of respondents said they’d be likely to eat at a restaurant (44%), go to a bar (21%), attend a sporting event in a large stadium (20%), go to a gym or health club (29%), stay in a hotel (30%), go to a movie theatre (24%), attend church (46%), go bowling (22%), or fly on an airplane (29%). The only two activities that a majority of those polled said they would be likely to immediately resume were getting a haircut (51%) and returning to work (77%). Fewer than half of those polled, 45%, said they’d send their kids back to school if restrictions were lifted, with Republicans far more likely overall than Democrats to resume daily activities if given the OK.
DNI confirms US investigating unsubstantiated claims that COVID-19 was created in Wuhan lab
A popular conspiracy theory about the COVID-19 pandemic is that the virus didn’t originate in a Chinese market, where live animals are purchased for consumption, but that it was man-made in a lab in Wuhan. The theory has proven popular with some of President Donald Trump’s supporters and administration officials. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Thursday reacted to the claim, issuing a rare public statement Thursday, declaring, “The [Intelligence Community] will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.” However, the DNI also insisted that it agrees with “wide scientific consensus” that the virus originated in a market and was not genetically modified or man-made. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the White House ordered intelligence agencies to look into communications and other data about the first reports of COVID-19 with the express purpose of uncovering any possibility that China or the World Health Organization concealed information about the virus.
Universities plan to resume classes, sports in the fall; lack of sports costing economy $12 billion
Many health experts are saying social distancing may need to remain in place well into the fall in order to better slow the spread of COVID-19, but some universities are planning to reopen, with in-person classes. The University of Arizona, located in Tucson, plans to resume in-person classes on August 24, President Robert C. Robbins announced Thursday. Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp told all 11 university presidents in the system Thursday that they’ll reopen their campuses next school year, and also plan to play sports, according to the Texas Tribune. Texas Tech University also said it plans to resume on-campus classes in the fall. University President Lawrence Schovanec told the Texas Tribune that Tech also is planning to play sports, though it’s unlikely either school on its own will be able to bring back sports like football. The news comes as ESPN reports the sudden discontinuation of sports, including college-level sports, will cost the U.S. economy an estimated 12 billion dollars — and that figure could double if college football and NFL games are shelved this fall.
Good news!
Families make, deliver homemade meals to truckers
Like other essential personnel, truckers haven’t been able to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. And with so many restaurants closed — and fast-food drive-thrus unable to accommodate big rigs — it can be difficult to get a good meal on the road. WSOC TV in Charlotte, NC, reports three families in nearby Rock Hill, SC, are doing their part to help. The Varjabedian, Bergseng and Long families are putting together homemade meals for truckers, hand-delivering regional staples like barbecue pork, potato salad and cookies. Bobby Berseng, a truck driver himself, said truckers are “the backbone of America. This is where we get all our supplies from and it’s a very thankless job.” The families say they’ll continue their efforts until there’s no longer a need.
Kroger to donate surplus milk to food banks
The Kroger supermarket chain announced it will donate surplus milk from local farmers to Feeding America food banks, through the end of August. Ohio’s Dayton Daily News reports the Cincinnati-based grocery giant’s Dairy Rescue Program will donate — and in some cases, help deliver — some 200,000 gallons of surplus milk that would normally be sold to restaurants, schools and businesses, now shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, local dairy farmers have surplus milk that goes to waste.
