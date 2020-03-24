COVID-19 all-in-one update

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 10:00 a.m. ET.
Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University
Global diagnosed cases: 392,780
Global deaths: 17,159
Number of countries/regions: at least 169
Total patients recovered globally: 102,980
Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University
At least 46,450 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam.
At least 593 dead
Latest reported deaths per state
Visit https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.htmlfor the latest numbers.
According to Education Week: As of March 23, 2020, 7:31 p.m. ET: 46 states have decided to close schools. Combined with district closures in other states, at least 123,000 U.S. public and private schools are closed, are scheduled to close, or were closed and later reopened, affecting at least 54.8 million school students.
There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.
The latest headlines
Japanese PM says 2020 Summer Olympics will be delayed until next year
Despite repeated insistence from officials in host country Japan that the summer Olympics would begin Friday, July 24 as scheduled, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced Tuesday that he’d spoken with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and both had agreed to delay the Summer Games until next year. An official announcement is expected later Tuesday. The IOC on Sunday announced it was considering a postponement out of COVID-19 infection concerns. Officials from Australia and Canada have already declared they will not send athletes to the Games if they take place as scheduled.
At least 21 states have implemented or announced statewide closures of non-essential businesses
Here are the states that have implemented statewide non-essential business closures, or announced closures, as of Tuesday morning (all times local):
CA — all non-essential businesses ordered to close Thursday, 3/19 IN EFFECT
CT — all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 at 8pm IN EFFECT
DE — all non-essential businesses to close Tuesday 3/24 at 8am IN EFFECT
HI — all non-essential businesses to close Wednesday 3/25 12:01am
IL — all non-essential businesses closed Saturday 3/21 at 5pm IN EFFECT
IN — all non-essential businesses to close Wednesday 3/25
KY — all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 at 8pm IN EFFECT
LA — all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 at 5pm IN EFFECT
MA — all non-essential businesses to close starting Tuesday 3/24 at noon
MD — all non-essential businesses to close on Monday 3/23 at 5pm IN EFFECT
MI — all non-essential businesses to close on Tuesday 3/24 IN EFFECT
NV — non-essential businesses closed on 3/20 IN EFFECT
NJ — all non-essential businesses closed Saturday 3/21 at 9pm IN EFFECT
NM — all non-essential businesses closed Tuesday 3/24 at 8am IN EFFECT
NY — all non-essential businesses closed Sunday 3/22 at 8pm IN EFFECT
OH — all non-essential businesses to close Monday 3/23 11:59pm IN EFFECT
OR — all non-essential businesses were ordered to be closed Monday 3/23 IN EFFECT
PA — all non “life sustaining businesses” ordered to close 3/19 IN EFFECT
VA — all non-essential businesses ordered to close Wednesday 3/25
WA — all non-essential businesses ordered to close Monday 3/23 IN EFFECT
WV — all non-essential businesses ordered to close Tuesday 3/24 8PM
Stimulus update: Senate on the cusp of a deal
A little after midnight, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Director of White House Legislative Affairs Eric Ueland emerged from their final meeting with New York Democratic Sen. Schumer and his top staff. All parties said there were just a few remaining issues to lock down but that they were nearly done, and expect a deal on the COVID-19 economic stimulus bill worth at least $2 trillion. Sen. Schumer told reporters he is hopeful for a final vote Tuesday night, and Sec. Mnuchin called the president and told him they were very close to an agreement.
Good news!
COVID-19 quick test, and possible treatment, in development
University of California Irvine Health clinicians have launched a clinical trial to test the efficacy of the antiviral drug remdesivir as a potential therapy for COVID-19. “There is currently no safe, effective treatment for COVID-19,” said Alpesh N. Amin, MD, MBA, chair of the Department of Medicine, UCI School of Medicine and executive director, UCI Health Hospitalist Program. “While remdesivir has shown some promise, we need solid clinical data that indicates it improves outcomes for infected patients.” Meanwhile, WABC New York reports Rutgers University researchers are working on a new rapid coronavirus test that returns results in under 45 minutes.
Do-it-yourself medical mask instructions; make and donate
The caption of the YouTube video says it all: “Help support medical personnel by sewing non-surgical protective face masks to donate to hospitals and medical clinics. You may even already have cotton or flannel at home to make these masks. When you’re finished, you can donate them at any JOANN store location. This will greatly help facilities that are in short supply due to the COVID-19 outbreak.” As the caption notes, the video was posted by the national retail chain JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores.
Closed dentist offices donate thousands of gloves, masks and other supplies to local hospitals
Dentist and oral surgery offices were among the first businesses to cancel appointments and close during the COVID-19 pandemic, since the risk of infection there is arguably higher than elsewhere. As WZZM in Grand Rapids, Michigan reports, Hilary Tien, a practice consultant at Proveer Practice Management, began a drive among shuttered health care providers to donate their unused personal protection equipment, dropping them off at a local oral surgery practice. The response has been overwhelming, and not just from medical providers: estheticians, construction workers and others have stepped up, with all of the PPE donated to front line medical personnel working for Spectrum Health. Tien said she was in tears when the Spectrum team picked up the items, “Because they were in tears saying so many lives will be saved because of the support they received.”
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.