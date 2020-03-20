COVID-19 all-in-one update

(NEW YORK) — Here’s the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus as of 9:00 a.m. ET.
Latest reported numbers globally per Johns Hopkins University
Global diagnosed cases: 244,523
Global deaths: 10,031
Number of countries/regions: at least 160
Total patients recovered globally: 86,032
Latest reported numbers in the United States per Johns Hopkins University
At least 14,250 diagnosed cases in 50 states + the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam.
At least 204 dead (per ABC’s count)
Latest reported deaths per state
Washington State: 74 (62 King County, 6 Snohomish County, 1 Grant County, 3 Clark County, 1 Pierce County, 1 Island County)
California: 18 (1 Placer County, 6 Santa Clara County, 2 Sacramento County, 2 Los Angeles County, 1 San Mateo County, 3 Riverside County, 1 non-resident)
Florida: 9 (1 Santa Rosa County, 2 Lee County, 1 Manatee County, 1 Clay County, 1 Duval County)
Illinois: 4 (1 Sangamon County [non-resident], 1 DuPage County, 1 Will County, 1 Cook County)
Indiana: 2
Kentucky: 2 (1 Jefferson County)
Nevada: 1 (1 Clark County)
New York: 33 (22 NYC, 2 Rockland, 3 Suffolk, 3 Nassau, 1 Monroe)
New Jersey: 9 (2 Bergen County, 1 Monmouth County)
Louisiana: 8 (7 Orleans Parish, 1 Jefferson Parish)
Georgia: 10
Kansas: 1 (Wyandotte County)
Colorado: 3 (2 El Paso County, 1 Weld County)
Virginia: 2 (1 Newport News, 1 location not announced)
Oregon: 3 (Multnomah County)
South Carolina: 1
South Dakota: 1 (1 Davidson County)
Texas: 5 (1 Matagorda County, 1 Tarrant County, 1 Collin County, 1 Harris County, 1 Dallas County)
Michigan: 3 (2 Wayne County, 1 Oakland County)
Connecticut: 3 (3 Fairfield County)
Pennsylvania: 1 (1 Northampton County)
Missouri: 1 (1 Boone County)
Maryland: 1 (1 Prince George’s County)
Oklahoma: 1 (1 Tulsa County)
Vermont: 2 (1 Windsor County, 1 Burlington)
Wisconsin: 2 (1 Fond Du Lac County, 1 Ozaukee County)
According to Education Week: As of March 19, 2020, 8:20 p.m. ET: 44 states have decided to close schools. Combined with district closures in other states, at least 104,000 U.S. public and private schools are closed, are scheduled to close, or were closed and later reopened, affecting at least 47.9 million school students.
There are 98,277 public schools and 34,576 private schools in the U.S., according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Those schools educate almost 50.8 million public school students and 5.8 million private school students.
The latest headlines
40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus
California’s 40 million residents should stay home indefinitely and venture outside only for essential jobs, errands and some exercise, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday, warning that the COVID-19 coronavirus threatens to overwhelm the state’s medical system. “I can assure you home isolation is not my preferred choice, I know it’s not yours, but it’s a necessary one,” Newsom said at an evening news conference streamed on social media. He assured residents that they “can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog.” Restaurant meals can still be delivered to homes.
British nurse begs hoarders to “stop it” in emotional video after 48-hour shift
A British critical-care nurse who had just finished a grueling shift only to find she couldn’t buy any fresh food at her local grocery store recorded an emotional video in which she pleaded with shoppers to stop stockpiling essentials. “I’ve just come out of the supermarket, there’s no fruit or veg. I had a little cry in there,” she said in the video, shared to Twitter by BBC Yorkshire. The clip has been viewed more than three million times as of Friday morning.
Massachusetts governor activates National Guard to assist in state’s COVID-19 response
WCVB Boston reports Gov. Charlie Barker has activated members of the Massachusetts National Guard to assist with logistics and supply work with various agencies as the state continues to combat the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The order authorizes up to 2,000 National Guard members across the state to assist with support requests from state agencies, including with equipment, logistics, warehousing, and related duties.
New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site for first responders opens in Seattle
KOMO in Seattle reports a new drive-thru testing station in South Seattle will focus on testing first responders for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Any first responder — including police, firefighters, paramedics and dispatchers — who believes they may have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are showing symptoms can have their nose swabbed from their vehicle, after which the sample’s tested at University of Washington’s virology lab. The system alleviates the testing burden on hospitals and helps keep first responders on the job.
Utah mortuary streaming funeral services
KTVX in Salt Lake City reports a local funeral home is now streaming services online to accommodate mourners who are self-quarantining due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary in South Jordan offers the service. “Our capability is we can broadcast it live or it can stay up on our website up to 30 days for people to watch at their convenience,” says funeral director Justin Ford.
Good news!
Kentucky gas station offering 99-cent gas during pandemic
WATE in Knoxville, Tennessee reports a local gas station is doing its part to relieve the financial burden on workers feeling the pinch during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Spur Oil No. 7 gas station is selling gas for 99 cents a gallon, for as long as they’re able. “[W]e have a lot of waitresses local and stuff that aren’t even allowed to work now, so our boss was just trying to give everyone the opportunity to at least to be able to afford some gas,” said employee Jennifer Johnson.
Police officer reads to self-quarantined kids on Facebook Live
Hamden, Connecticut police Officer Jeremy Brewer is doing his part to help keep kids occupied while they’re stuck at home. As WTNH in New Haven, Connecticut reports, the 14-year police veteran is reading to kids on Facebook Live from what looks like the bedroom of one of his own kids, every night at 7:30 ET on the Hamden, PD’s Facebook page. He also hopes the nightly storytelling sessions will keep fearful young kids more calm. “To be able to use this backdrop, to read to kids and to have people see what the Hamden PD is all about is just fantastic,” Brewer said.
Chicago-area kids make calls to seniors amid COVID-19 outbreak
Some Chicago-area kids aren’t content to stay in the house during the COVID-19 outbreak. As WLS reports, highs school teens from Wilmette’s Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parishes are taking to the streets to run errands and deliver vital food and medical prescriptions to vulnerable seniors who are unable or unwilling to leave the house during the pandemic. “We all have basic needs. Going to the grocery, picking up prescriptions. And we want to make that easy to seniors who may be more prone to getting this infection and this virus,” says 17-year-old Kate Vallace, who’s organizing local volunteers making calls to some 800 area seniors.
