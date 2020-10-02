Court Rules Subway Sandwich Bread is Not Bread
The Subway logo is seen on takeout boxes at a restaurant in Londonderry, N.H., Friday, Feb. 23, 2018. Subway is shaking up its loyalty rewards program, giving customers the ability to earn $2 discounts instead of free Footlongs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Ireland’s Supreme Court has ruled that the bread sold at Subway contains so much sugar that it can not be legally defined as bread. The judges decreed that the sandwich shop’s bread is actually a “confectionary or fancy baked good” because it has a sugar content of 10%. In order to be considered “bread as a staple food” the sugar content would have to be less than two percent of bread’s weight. Here’s the complete story from the Independent.