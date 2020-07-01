Court Date For Two Men Involved In Physical Altercation With Joliet Mayor But What Are The Charges?
The lawyer for the two men involved in an altercation with Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk on the night of May 31st say his clients have a court date tomorrow, July 2nd at 1:30 p.m. in Will County but no charges have been filed.
Mayor O’Dekirk has said he acted in self-defense when he got in a physical altercation with Victor Williams and Jamal Smith.
Attorney Lawrence O’Reilly representing Smith and Williams says his clients will be there tomorrow at 1:30 for their court date but is not sure what to expect.
O’Reilly tells WJOL that he has pictures and videos of Jefferson Street at around the time of the incident, but not of the altercation but of what was happening prior. He says no riots or anything violent was happening in opposition to what the Mayor was saying. O’Reilly says his clients are cooperating with Illinois State police investigation.
Meanwhile, Joliet City Manager Steve Jones tells WJOL that Joliet has hired a risk management company out of Chicago, Hillard Heintze for the internal investigation of the overall police response in the incident. Jones says this is related to Joliet Police department personnel only.
The Mayor’s portion of the incident is under investigation by the Illinois State Police.