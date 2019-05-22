Couple’s Secret To Their 79-Year Marriage

According to their daughter, Curtis and Virginia Peters owe the success of their 79-year marriage to one very simple daily ritual.

Susan Peters Cathoir tells TODAY Food that her parents share a chocolate bar almost every day, noting, “They love the Hershey’s. It melts in their mouth just the way want it.”

Cathoir says the brand was everywhere in the house, from Kisses in candy bowls to bars in the kitchen. The family even took a road trip by bus to Hersheypark in the 1950s from their home in Iowa.

While the elderly Peters now live in a nursing home, they still enjoy their special treat together. See the happy couple and get the full story from the Today Show here.