COUNTRY SUPERSTAR LORETTA LYNN PASSES AWAY
Country Music Hall of Fame member, Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep on Tuesday (10/4) at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN at the age of 90.
She was the first woman to ever receive CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award as well as Female Vocalist of the Year. Her self-penned “Coal Miner’s Daughter” became one of her biggest hits in 1970, and 10 years later it became an Oscar winning movie about her life and starred Sissy Spacek.
A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1962, Loretta Lynn also won four Grammy awards, seven American Music awards and eight CMA awards. She was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
She published two autobiographies, recorded over 50 studio albums, charted 51 Top 10 singles, and sold over 45 million albums worldwide.
SIDE NOTES
- She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Oliver Vanetta “Doolittle” Lynn, her daughter Betty Sue Lynn and son Jack Benny Lynn.
- She is survived by her daughters Patsy Lynn Russell, Peggy Lynn, Clara (Cissie) Marie Lynn and her son Ernest Ray Lynn, 21 grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren.
- In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Loretta Lynn Foundation.
FAST FACTS
- She and frequent duet partner Conway Twitty and won the CMA Award for Vocal Duo of the Year for four consecutive years from 1972 to 1975. A few of their songs were “Lead Me On,” “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man” and “Feelins.”
- She had twenty-four #1 songs.
- She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.
- She won a Grammy for her 2004 album Van Lear Rose. Produced by Jack White.
- In 2016, she returned to the charts with the Grammy-nominated album, Full Circle . The first in a series of critically acclaimed albums produced by her daughter, Patsy Lynn Russell, and John Carter Cash.
- She recorded White Christmas Blue (2016) and 2018’s Grammy-nominated Wouldn’t It Be Great, a combination of newly written songs and fresh interpretations of her catalog.
CHECK IT OUT
We’re sure going to miss @LorettaLynn. What an amazing woman and so unbelievably talented. Very thankful she shared that with all of us fans. God bless all of the family. Rest in Peace Loretta. See you down the road. — gs pic.twitter.com/TxniY3Qmgs
— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) October 4, 2022
The world lost a legend. We lost a sister.
Love you Loretta❤️🌺. @LorettaLynn pic.twitter.com/bQUEb87U4U
— Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) October 4, 2022
She was an inspiration.
R.I.P. Loretta Lynn ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VqwmkcOAqy
— Carole King (@Carole_King) October 4, 2022
I’m so heartbroken to hear about Loretta’s passing. She was so kind to me and she blazed so many trails for all of us girls in country music. Thanks you for all the songs . Miss you. Fly high. 🦋💙 pic.twitter.com/BJijGC16Wy
— Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) October 4, 2022
— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 4, 2022