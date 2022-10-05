COUNTRY SUPERSTAR LORETTA LYNN PASSES AWAY

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Country Music Hall of Fame member, Loretta Lynn passed away in her sleep on Tuesday (10/4) at her home in Hurricane Mills, TN at the age of 90.

She was the first woman to ever receive CMA’s Entertainer of the Year award as well as Female Vocalist of the Year. Her self-penned “Coal Miner’s Daughter” became one of her biggest hits in 1970, and 10 years later it became an Oscar winning movie about her life and starred Sissy Spacek.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 1962, Loretta Lynn also won four Grammy awards, seven American Music awards and eight CMA awards. She was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

She published two autobiographies, recorded over 50 studio albums, charted 51 Top 10 singles, and sold over 45 million albums worldwide.

SIDE NOTES