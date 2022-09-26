Country Superstar Gets Booed at Iowa Show -Then Throws Shade at Blake Shelton

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Luke Bryan has been taking his Farm Tour across the nation; and he rolled through Iowa, Friday (September 24). While fans were excited to see him, they were less than thrilled with the comments which Bryan made.

Luke started talking about college football after performing “Huntin’, Fishin’, Lovin’ Everyday.” Then, specifically, he mentioned the Iowa State Cyclones, by saying this: “Y’all know I’m a Georgia Bulldogs fan, and we’re gonna whip all y’alls a__es this year…” Bryan then got some big booing, and shouts from the crowd.

“You know what? That’s the first time I ever felt like Blake Shelton,” Bryan replied jokingly. “Just do not put that on YouTube!“