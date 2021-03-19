Country Superstar Dolly Parton Gets her Own Comic Book
Just when you think Dolly Parton has done it all, she adds something to the list.
The queen of country now has a comic book designed after her.
TidalWave Comics has created a series to highlight inspirational women called “Female Forces.” It includes other cultural icons, too, such as Michelle Obama, Cher, Gloria Steinem, and Mother Teresa.
The “Female Force: Dolly Parton” comic book is set to be released on March 31st.
