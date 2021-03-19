      Weather Alert

Country Superstar Dolly Parton Gets her Own Comic Book

Mar 19, 2021 @ 9:08am
Disclosed book on a table. Close-up.

Just when you think Dolly Parton has done it all, she adds something to the list.

The queen of country now has a comic book designed after her.

TidalWave Comics has created a series to highlight inspirational women called “Female Forces.”  It includes other cultural icons, too, such as Michelle Obama, Cher, Gloria Steinem, and Mother Teresa.

The “Female Force: Dolly Parton” comic book is set to be released on March 31st.

What other inspirational women should be included in the comic book series?

What’s your favorite thing about Dolly Parton?

