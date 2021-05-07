      Weather Alert

“Country Stuff”: Walker Hayes taps Jake Owen for a quirky new duet celebrating all things country

May 7, 2021 @ 4:00pm

Monument Records

Flannel shirts, cheese grits, taxidermy and turnip greens: Those are just a few of the things that qualify as “Country Stuff” on Walker Hayes’ just-released duet with Jake Owen.

“Country Stuff” is a fun-loving celebration of all things redneck and backwoods, from chewing tobacco to muddy truck tires and much more. It’s the first taste and title track of a new EP Walker’s got planned for release next month, the singer revealed on Twitter.

Walker’s duet partner Jake adds, “My buddy Walker Hayes is one of the most talented peeps I know and was cool enough to ask me to be a part of this banger. Crank it up and have a great summer, y’all…”

Country Stuff’s track list also includes duets with Carly Pearce and Lori McKenna. The EP arrives in full June 4, but it’s available to pre-order now.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

