Country Stars Sound Alarm about ‘Wild West’ – A.I. in Music; Exec Talks Taking Legal Action

Country artists value singing and songwriting, so some don’t believe in using AI in music. We’re hearing from some of the legends in the business, as well as today’s country artists.

Quote: “I would struggle to think something that couldn’t feel could really write a song, to make somebody else feel,” that’s what Riley Green told Fox News Digital, at the ACM Awards, about the threat of AI in music.

Other artists are concerned about AI’s influence on the industry. “I don’t really know. I played around with … a little bit of the AI stuff,” Tracy Lawrence told Fox News Digital. “It’s a little scary that it’s kind of out there in the Wild West. I’d like to see some more regulations on it.”

Mitch Glazier, chairman and CEO of the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), says regulation is a top concern. “Through takedown notices, cease-and-desist letters, and other enforcement, the RIAA has made it a priority to take down music on streaming services that is artificially created and infringes upon an artist’s name and likeness,” Glazier told Fox News Digital.