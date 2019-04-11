Country Stars Share Tributes to Earl Thomas Conley
By Roy Gregory
|
Apr 11, 2019 @ 6:59 AM

The country music community is mourning the death of the legend, Earl Thomas Conley, who passed away at the age of 77. Conley was known for his songs, “Holding Her and Loving You,” “What I’d Say” and “Right From the Start.” It was confirmed by his brother, Fred Conley that Earl died Wednesday morning at 12:20 am.
According to Billboard Conley scored 18 number one records, including his early hit, “Fire and Smoke.” Conley was born in Portsmouth, Ohio and had a love of painting before his dad introduced him to music.
Although he was a three-time ACM male vocalist nominee, he never won any awards for his work. Many artists such as Toby Keith, Conway Tweety and Blake Shelton who posted a tribute to his Instagram page:

Our thoughts and prayers are with Earl Thomas Conley’s family, friends and fans.

 

 

