Country Stars Share Tributes to Earl Thomas Conley

The country music community is mourning the death of the legend, Earl Thomas Conley, who passed away at the age of 77. Conley was known for his songs, “Holding Her and Loving You,” “What I’d Say” and “Right From the Start.” It was confirmed by his brother, Fred Conley that Earl died Wednesday morning at 12:20 am.

According to Billboard Conley scored 18 number one records, including his early hit, “Fire and Smoke.” Conley was born in Portsmouth, Ohio and had a love of painting before his dad introduced him to music.

Although he was a three-time ACM male vocalist nominee, he never won any awards for his work. Many artists such as Toby Keith, Conway Tweety and Blake Shelton who posted a tribute to his Instagram page:

An all time great. Earl Thomas Conley passed away today. Huge influence on me. Loved him. Prayers to his family. -T — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 10, 2019

Rest In Peace singing brother Earl Thomas Conley gone this morning at age 77 … so very sad … via @Tennessean https://t.co/VSzPr1nihi — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 10, 2019

So sad to hear #EarlThomasConley passed away today. He was a huge influence on my style and songwriting. I studied his records like text books and could play every note of every song. Truly one of the all time greats in country music. #RipEarlThomasConleyhttps://t.co/IRwrhcPf2p — John Rich (@johnrich) April 10, 2019

I am so sad to hear this news. ETC you will be greatly missed. 💔 https://t.co/K9RWGmAujK — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) April 10, 2019

Earl Thomas Conley’s contributions to the country music community are endless. We send our sincere condolences to his family during this time. pic.twitter.com/piQDMpVAhH — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) April 10, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers are with Earl Thomas Conley’s family, friends and fans.