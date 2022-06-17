Country Star Brett Eldredge Confronts his Anxieties with New ‘Songs About You’

Brett Eldredge’s new album, “Songs About You,” comes out today (Friday, June 17), and he is looking at life in a new way. Ahead of his Sunday, June 19th show at Ribfest, in Wheaton (where Eldredge kicks off his summer tour and 98.3 WCCQ has your tickets!), he explained what’s brewing in his new music.
Eldredge says he has leaned into using techniques from some of his favorite artists, like Ray Charles, Nat “King” Cole, and Frank Sinatra, to bring his vocals to the forefront.
He hopes his songs will do for fans what the songs of Charles, Cole, and Sinatra did. In fact, Eldredge is working on a possible jazz album.
Eldredge also discussed his work in therapy; and how it has helped him confront his anxiety. “Therapy is so important and there are a lot of ways to access therapy now, which is beautiful,” says Eldredge. “I encourage anyone who thinks it is weird or uncomfortable, to try it. I was uncomfortable the first time I did it. It’s getting more normalized to talk about it, which is great.”
As for the music: “The message of this record is to just find your thing you do in life and go after it,” says Eldredge. “Despite what others think. If you believe in it and you’re honest with yourself, people are gonna join along with you.”