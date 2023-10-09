Country Singer Jordan Davis Shares Wild Adventure With Luke Bryan: ‘He’s A Character’

Jordan Davis, a country music artist, tells some interesting tales about fellow musician Luke Bryan.

Davis is popular and has a busy schedule with an upcoming international tour. He is also a father to three young children, but he still gets into shenanigans with Bryan.

“I’ve never been pranked by Luke,” Davis revealed in a conversation with Fox News Digital, “which probably I’m putting into the world now that I will be pranked by Luke. But I’ve definitely had some good times with Luke.”

Davis says he had “a blast” duck hunting and shooting the music video, “Buy Dirt,” with Bryan. He shared that while a big storm came through and knocked the production out for a few hours, Luke came to Davis’ trailer asking, “Hey dude, my farm’s right down the road. Do you want to go drive around and look for red stag?”

