Country Singer Arrested after Disturbance on Flight

This booking photograph released Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, by the Connecticut State Police shows Grammy-winning country music singer Gretchen Wilson, arrested just after 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., after a disturbance on an incoming flight. (Connecticut State Police via AP)

She’s a “Redneck Woman” and now she has to appear in court. Country singer Gretchen Wilson was arrested Tuesday night at a Connecticut airport after she caused a “minor disturbance” on a flight and became “belligerent” toward troopers, police said.

Connecticut State Police were dispatched to a “minor disturbance” caused by Wilson on an incoming flight at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, according to an arrest record.

TMZ says Gretchen was flying first class and there was only one bathroom on the flight … she got beat to the head, waited, knocked on the door, exchanged words with the person inside and eventually got into a shoving match.

For the rest of the flight, sources say Gretchen kept looking back down the aisle at the passenger and the two exchanged threatening hand gestures. Gretchen was warned by flight attendants to stop.

Wilson is expected in court on Wednesday.

