Country Music’s Top-Selling Tours of 2019 Revealed
Pollstar has compiled the list of the year’s Top 100 Worldwide Tours and Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood, Thomas Rhett, and Zac Brown Band made it into the Top 50.
Garth grossed $76.1 million and ranked at Number 24, followed by Eric at Number 28 with $68.6 million, FGL at Number 35 with $54.5 million, Carrie at Number 44 with $44.9 million, Thomas at Number 45 with $44.3 million and Zac Brown Band at Number 48 with $43 million.
The trade publication considers concert data, including ticket sales, number of shows, and money earned to determine ranking.
So who came in at the top of the best selling tour list? P!nk, the singer sold 1.8 million tickets which added $215.2 million to her bank account…not bad for the 68 shows she did.
Here is the complete Pollstar list.