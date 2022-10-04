Country Music Super Star Loretta Lynn, Passes Peacefully at 90

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has died at the age of 90. Her family issued a statement, this morning: “Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills [Tennessee].”

The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” built an iconic career, which spanned six decades in country music. And that autobiographical hit, plus her actual autobiography of the same name, inspired a movie about her life. It was an Academy Award-winning film – same title – in 1980. Sissy Spacek won an Oscar for her portrayal of Lynn.

Known as “the most-awarded lady in country music,” Lynn said: “To make it in this business, you either have to be first, great or different. And I was the first to ever go into Nashville, singin’ it like the women lived it.”

A three time Grammy Award winner, Lynn was nominated 18 times. She wrote more than 160 (24 Number One) songs and released 60 albums (10 went to Number One). She was a pioneer in the industry and broke down barriers for female singers.

She was a sister of Crystal Gayle, and a cousin of Patty Loveless.

She credited Pasty Cline as her mentor; and earned several number one songs, with her duet partner, Conway Twitty.

Lynn first reached number 1 status in 1967 with “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin.’” It became one of the first albums by a female country artist to reach sales of 500,000 copies.

In 1972, Lynn was the first woman to be nominated and win Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards. She won the Female Vocalist of the Year and Duo of the Year with Conway Twitty, beating out George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and Porter Wagoner and Dolly Parton.

She received the Living Legend award in 1986.

In 2001, “Coal Miner’s Daughter” was named as one of NPR’s “100 Most Significant Songs of the 20th Century.”

In 2002, Lynn had the highest ranking, No. 3, for any living female, in a CMT special about the 40 Greatest Women of Country Music

In 2007, Lynn was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Music from Berklee College of Music during her performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

In 2016, she was the subject of an American Masters profile documentary Loretta Lynn: Still a Mountain Girl on PBS.

In 2017, Lynn had a stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills. The release of her last album, “Wouldn’t It Be Great,” was delayed until 2018.

Lynn was named Artist of a Lifetime in 2018 by CMT.

In 2020 a statue of Loretta Lynn was unveiled on the Ryman Auditorium Icon Walk.

On January 1, 2018, Lynn fell and broke her hip. She had just celebrated 60 years, as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, this year. Her last appearance there was in 2017.

Lynn was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Barack Obama in 2013.

Lynn passed away, peacefully, at her home, on October 4, 2022.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Loretta Lynn Foundation.