Country Music Seeing a Search Surge, According to Google

October 10, 2023 5:05PM CDT
Country music has become more popular, especially in the past decade. Country music is now mainstream, with top country stars making crossover songs.

According to Google, “country music” searches doubled “pop music” searches recently. West Virginia tops country music searches in the US, while America leads globally.

The most searched country thing on Google? Lyrics for “Mamaw’s House” by Thomas Rhett and Morgan Wallen.

Google found top searches for “Is [blank] a country music singer?” Taylor Swift is #1, followed by Zach Bryan and Jelly Roll. Google still thinks Swift is a country star. This year’s most searched country music artists are Swift, Wallen, Dolly Parton, Zach Bryan, and Luke Combs.

What was the last “country music” question you Googled?

