Country Music Pioneer Linda Martell Will Be Honored at CMT Music Awards

Linda Martell will be honored at tonight’s (June 9) CMT Awards.
Martell released her debut album, Color Me Country, in 1970. That album produced three singles, which charted – with her version of “Color Him Father” becoming a Billboard Hot Country Top 30 hit.
Martell was the first Black woman to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, and the first to appear on the country music variety TV show, Hee Haw.
After the release of Color Me Country, Martell retreated from the spotlight. She settled down in South Carolina, with family.
Her granddaughter has created a GoFundMe account, to get funding for a documentary, to be produced about Martell’s career.
The CMT Equal Play Award will be presented to Martell by Mickey Guyton (pictured, here).