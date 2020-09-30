Country Music Legend Mac Davis Passed Away Tuesday Evening.
Country music legend Mac Davis passed away on Tuesday (September 29). Davis fell ill after having heart surgery, his manager and friend Jim Morey posted the news on Facebook writing, “It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the passing of Mac Davis. He was surrounded by the love of his life and wife of 38 years, Lise, and his sons Scott, Noah, and Cody.” Davis wrote “Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me” and “Texas in my Rearview Mirror” as well as penning songs for Elvis Presley, including “In the Ghetto” and “A Little Less Conversation.” Davis was named 1974 ACM Artist of the Year and was honored at the West Texas Walk of Fame, which is located on Mac Davis Lane. Davis was born and raised in Lubbock, Texas. Davis was 78. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mac Davis’ family, friends, and fans.