Country music just got a new all female supergroup!

The Highwomen is comprised of Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and new member Natalie Hemby. They made their official debut Monday night at the Birthday Bash for Loretta Lynn in Nashville Monday night with the song “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky-Tonk Angels”. The song was originally recorded by Kitty Wells in 1952, and became the first song by a solo female artist to hit No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. Dolly Parton Tammy Wynett and Loretta Lynn covered the song for their 1993 album Honky-Tonk Angels.