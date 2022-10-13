98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Country Music Has Lost Singer Anita Kerr at 94

October 13, 2022
a funeral card

Country singer Anita Kerr has passed away.

The New York Times reports that she died in Geneva, Switzerland.

She was the leader of The Anita Kerr Singers, and their background vocals were on many songs by artists like Patsy Cline, Jim Reeves, Hank Snow, Floyd Cramer, and more.

Her daughter posted a tribute to her after she passed and said, “Such sad news and what a great loss for the music industry.  Anita was a legend in her time; but first and foremost, she was my mother.  May you rest in peace.  I will forever miss you but I am comforted in knowing that you are now singing with Angels.  You are forever in my heart.”

Anita was 94 years old.

