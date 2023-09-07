Country Music Hall Of Fame To Commemorate Hank Williams’ 100th Birthday

UNSPECIFIED – JANUARY 01: (AUSTRALIA OUT) Photo of Hank WILLIAMS Jnr and Hank WILLIAMS; With son Hank Williams jr (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns)

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Hank Williams’ birth, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will host Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams.

The event will be presented by Spotify on Thursday, September 21st at 3:30 pm in the museum’s CMA Theater in Nashville.

Country Music Hall of Fame member Hank Williams scored more than 30 hits in his short career, including “Hey, Good Lookin’,” “Jambalaya” and “Lovesick Blues,” and wrote many songs that are now considered country standards.

The concert will feature a wide-ranging representation of the country music community, Hank Williams’ grandchildren Hilary Williams, Holly Williams and Sam Williams, and Country Music Hall of Fame members Charlie McCoy and Connie Smith.

