Country Music Hall Of Fame Reopening – with Covid-19 Restrictions
You can still squeeze in that summer plan of visiting the Country Music Hall of Fame as it gets ready to reopen. It has been closed, due to COVID-19.
Members of the Country Music Hall of Fame can go to the museum, starting September 9th. The general public may visit, starting September 10th.
Nashville, home of the hall of fame, is in phase 2 of its reopening plan; and has implemented temperature checks, masks for staff and visitors, more disinfecting, and touchless ticketing.
Most exhibits will be open with the exception of the Taylor Swift Education Center – and all in-person programming remains on hiatus.