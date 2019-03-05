Country Music Association Reveals Lineup for CMA Fest 2019

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE) Maren Morris (L) and Keith Urban perform onstage during the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival By AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 5, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images)

The CMA Fest lineup has been announced and the first round of performers include Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris on Nissan Stadium’s main stage.

Other big names to hit the main stage are Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Old Dominion, Pistol Annies, Rascal Flatts, Thomas Rhett, and Keith Urban.

Two other stages will host artists, the Forever Country, and Riverfront Stage as well as small venues will be included in the CMA festivities.

The 2019 CMA Festival will take place on Thursday, June 6th through Sunday, June 9th in downtown Nashville. A limited number of four-day passes for the nightly performances at Nissan Stadium are still available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Here’s the complete list of performers from CMA World.