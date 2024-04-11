Country Life: Cowboy Recipes

“Food Network” just put out a list of recipes that are all cowboy or cowgirl inspired. And now we want to take an early lunch. It seems like to make something “cowboy inspired” all you have to do is add a lot of different meats to the dish.

Here are the best ones:

1. Cowboy Bacon Beans . . . Add Pinto beans, thick-cut bacon, brown sugar, and some chili powder together and you’ve got yourself a sweet and savory treat.

2. Cowboy Nachos . . . Instead of a bland ground beef topping, replace it with some braised beef brisket. Then just mix in bacon-flavored pinto beans . . . but be careful because everybody’s gonna want some.

3. Cow Patty Cookies . . . These don’t look so hot, but they make up for it in taste. Chocolate chips, caramelized nuts, and dried cranberry equals yum.

4. Cowboy Lasagna . . . Trisha Yearwood cooks this for Garth and puts THREE meats inside. Ground beef . . . pork sausage . . . and pepperoni.

5. Cowboy Quiche . . . Now there’s two words that you don’t often see together. Just add in bacon . . . sharp cheddar . . . and caramelized onions and you’re good to go.

When you think of the word cowboy, what comes to mind? (For me, it’s Jack Palance as “Curly” in “City Slickers”.)

