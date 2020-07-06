Country Legend Charlie Daniels Dies at 83
MANHATTAN, KS - JUNE 22: Charlie Daniels performs during Kicker Country Stampede - Day 2 at Tuttle Creek State Park on June 22, 2018 in Manhattan, Kansas. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kicker Country Stampede)
Country music legend, Charlie Daniels has died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee after suffering a stroke, according to his rep.
Known for “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which topped the country music charts in 1979, Daniels had an amazing career in Nashville. Session player for Bob Dylan, Ringo Starr and more. Played 250 shows a year and toured endlessly.
Grammy award winner for Devil, Daniels joined the Grand Ole Opry in 2008 and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016.
He was 83. Here’s more from Fox News.