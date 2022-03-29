Country Acts Announced For The Taste Of Joliet!

The Joliet Park District announcing the four country acts to perform at the Taste of Joliet. Headliner Brett Young will be taking the stage on June 25th.
The other acts include Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and Maddie & Tae who asked to perform at the Taste.
General Admission $18 online, $20 day of the show. Front section reserved is $60 go to tasteofJoiet for tickets. Title sponsor is D’Arcy Buick GMC, although sponsorship opportunities available as well as volunteers still needed. The Taste runs June 24-26 at Joliet Memorial Stadium.