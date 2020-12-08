Counties With Highest Death Rates Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Doses
Illinois health officials say the first COVID-19 vaccine doses to reach the state will not go to every county. Officials say the 50 counties with the highest per capita COVID-19 deaths will receive the first round of doses. Some of the counties to receive the initial doses include Cass, Christian, Morgan, Macon, and Pike Counties. The Will County Health Department is extremely hopeful that they will be on that initial list. If Will County is on that list they would be receiving the Pfizer vaccine and would then take the proper steps to coordinate with area hospitals to begin distribution to health care professionals.