Could You Land a Plane in an Emergency? A Lot of Men Think They Could
December 10, 2023 8:00AM CST
Do you think you could safely land an airplane in an emergency?
You’d be surprised how many people think they could.
A YouGov poll published earlier this year asked Americans if they could safely land an airliner, assuming they had guidance from air traffic control.
About 1 in 3 believed they could do it – but that number jumps up to nearly 50% among men.
Fortunately, it’s possible to get a little practice in – experts say a software flight simulator would actually provide valuable experience for such a situation.
Do you think you could land a plane with proper instruction? What are some other things people tend to be overconfident about?
