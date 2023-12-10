Could You Land a Plane in an Emergency? A Lot of Men Think They Could

A Lot of Men Think They Could Land a Plane Safely in an Emergency

Do you think you could safely land an airplane in an emergency?

You’d be surprised how many people think they could.

A YouGov poll published earlier this year asked Americans if they could safely land an airliner, assuming they had guidance from air traffic control.

About 1 in 3 believed they could do it – but that number jumps up to nearly 50% among men.

Fortunately, it’s possible to get a little practice in – experts say a software flight simulator would actually provide valuable experience for such a situation.

Do you think you could land a plane with proper instruction? What are some other things people tend to be overconfident about?