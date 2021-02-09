Could You Help a Kid with Homework If You Didn’t Have Google?
Two-thirds of parents say they rely on Google when they help their kids with their homework, according to a new survey. And even though most parents remember some stuff from school, their kids’ math homework is still the biggest struggle.
Back when our parents were helping us with our homework, before the Internet was a thing . . . um, how did they do it? Did they actually, like, know the stuff?
According to a new survey, two-thirds of parents, today, say they rely on Google, when they help their kids with their homework.
79% of parents say they do remember SOME of the stuff they learned in school, but they still struggle . . . especially with their kids’ math homework. The main reason? Kids learn math differently today, and it just BAFFLES us. “Common Core” is one of the new ways.
Kind of sad: The survey also found the top ways parents get out of helping their kid with homework.
The top five are: Asking their partner to help instead . . . coming home late . . . doing laundry or other chores instead . . . claiming to be too tired . . . and doing an emergency grocery run.
It’s like looking at the Teachers’ Manual, here: (Study Finds)