Could you do without your smartphone for a year?

By Carol McGowan
Dec 14, 2018 @ 9:38 AM
Think you could give up your smartphone for a year? Vitamin Water wants to put that to the test and it could make one person a hundred-thousand dollars richer.  The beverage company is holding a contest where the person who has the most creative application gets to take the challenge. The person picked will still get to carry a mid-2000s phone. If you make it 365 days without a smartphone — and you have to take a lie detector test at the end — you get the cash. The deadline to enter is January 8th.   Go to vitaminwater.com

