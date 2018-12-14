Could you do without your smartphone for a year?

Think you could give up your smartphone for a year? Vitamin Water wants to put that to the test and it could make one person a hundred-thousand dollars richer. The beverage company is holding a contest where the person who has the most creative application gets to take the challenge. The person picked will still get to carry a mid-2000s phone. If you make it 365 days without a smartphone — and you have to take a lie detector test at the end — you get the cash. The deadline to enter is January 8th. Go to vitaminwater.com