Could This Be The Reason Why Phones Are Banned On Planes?

You know the routine. The cabin door is locked so everyone must put their devices on airplane mode. But what’s the real reason why cell phones are banned from use while in the sky?

The longtime claim has always been that the signal will make the onboard equipment go haywire. However one pilot reveals that isn’t the case.

Patrick Smith, who flies for American Airlines, says the real reason has nothing to do with causing cockpit problems, but everything to do with passenger tempers.

“Ultimately, though, the phone thing is more of a social issue rather than a technological one — that is, do you really want to be sitting on an airplane listening to 200 people chatting away simultaneously?”, Smith writes on his site, Askthepilot.com. Here’s more from News.com.