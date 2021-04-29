      Weather Alert

Could this be the end of NASCAR racing in Joliet?

Apr 29, 2021 @ 8:20am

There weren’t any races at Chicagoland Speedway in 2020 and none scheduled this year. NASCAR could be moving to the streets of downtown Chicago. According to Sports Business Journal report, the racing organization is doing a virtual race that will air on FS1 on June 2nd. The simulated race could be a harbinger for a real race staged on the streets of Chicago next year by NASCAR.

The 2.1 mile course has 12 turns and will use Lake Shore Drive, Grant Park, and end at Buckingham Fountain.

